Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %
LBTYA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 1,874,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Insider Activity at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.