Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Buys A$24,884.40 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider Claire Hatton purchased 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,884.40 ($16,371.32).

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Lifestyle Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

