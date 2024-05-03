LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.3 million.

LifeVantage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.80. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.40%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.