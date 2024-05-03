Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

