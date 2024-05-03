Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 5th. This is an increase from Link Administration’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Link Administration Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90.
About Link Administration
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Link Administration
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Link Administration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Administration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.