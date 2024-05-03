Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $116,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $463.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

