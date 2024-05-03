Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $460.56 and last traded at $463.01. Approximately 240,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,148,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

