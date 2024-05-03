Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

