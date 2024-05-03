Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.23.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

