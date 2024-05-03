Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Announces Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02), reports. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
LUN stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.22. 236,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,341. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.
Lundin Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
