Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Announces Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02), reports. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.22. 236,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,341. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

