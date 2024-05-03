MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.78.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 over the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

