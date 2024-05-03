Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $402.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MSGE opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
