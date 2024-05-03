Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 807,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,770. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

