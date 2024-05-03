Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CART. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Fox Advisors lowered Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.79.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

