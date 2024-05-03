Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 10,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock remained flat at C$20.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 312,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,599. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.