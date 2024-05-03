Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,625.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $1,579.85. 53,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,011. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,588.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,485.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,445.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

