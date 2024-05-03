MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $199.33

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $199.33 and last traded at $201.61, with a volume of 67314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $9,715,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

