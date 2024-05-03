MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.880 EPS.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.85.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

