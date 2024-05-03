MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.880 EPS.
MasTec Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
