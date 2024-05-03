McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.21. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

