Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $386.42 and last traded at $387.29. 39,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 247,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.35.

Specifically, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

