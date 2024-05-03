Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.