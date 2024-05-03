Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. 199,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

