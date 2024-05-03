MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 239.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $495,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 223.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $261,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.