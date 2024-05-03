Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLYS shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

