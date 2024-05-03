Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MVLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374. Mission Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Mission Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

