Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,223 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,146,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $387.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

