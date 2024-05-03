Mizuho Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $88.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $88.94 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,347 shares of company stock worth $100,329,866 over the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

