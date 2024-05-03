Mizuho Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $33.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:MOS opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 526.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

