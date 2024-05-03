Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. 1,540,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Moderna by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.