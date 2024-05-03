monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $240.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $186.93 on Friday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.05 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

