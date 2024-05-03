monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $240.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.
MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on monday.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
monday.com Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $186.93 on Friday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.05 and a beta of 1.24.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.