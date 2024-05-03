Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,605. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

