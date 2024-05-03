Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Philip Yea Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,035.55).

Mondi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondi stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,563.50 ($19.64). 1,878,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,609. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,602.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,408.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,412.58.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 6,391.75%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

