MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 688 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,971,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9,100.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 722,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after buying an additional 714,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

