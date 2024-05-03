MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives $66.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of ML stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $723.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.68.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

