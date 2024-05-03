Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

