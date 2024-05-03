Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
MNST stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
