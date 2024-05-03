Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.400-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.50.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $380.56. 793,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

