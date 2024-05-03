MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

MYRG stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.88. 150,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55. MYR Group has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

