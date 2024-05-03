MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MYR Group traded as low as $143.21 and last traded at $143.88. 150,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 136,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.99.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,781,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $5,543,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

