National Bankshares Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.12.

AC traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,692. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

