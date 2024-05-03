National Bankshares Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFII) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$217.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$222.00.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$182.78.

TFI International Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TFI International

TSE:TFII opened at C$181.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$204.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$220.93.

In other news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

