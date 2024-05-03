Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Udemy stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,661,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,205,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,205,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $514,884 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

