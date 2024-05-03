Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -628.85, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 83,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $7,166,062.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,198,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,830 shares of company stock worth $13,876,320. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,340,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

