New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 93,889 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

