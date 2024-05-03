New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,869 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 57,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

