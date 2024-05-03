New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $287.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

