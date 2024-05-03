New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $662.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $456.57 and a 1-year high of $704.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.72 and a 200-day moving average of $597.57. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

