New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.