New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 308.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.05.

Stryker stock opened at $328.12 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

