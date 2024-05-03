New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,577.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,239 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.