New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $308.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

